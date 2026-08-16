Dansby Swanson Exits Early with Side Injury
Dansby Swanson (side) was removed early during Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Swanson was pulled from the contest during his first plate appearance after being in pain following a swing. The expectation is that he'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Swanson ends up landing on the Injured List. Pedro Ramirez figures to see an expanded role if Swanson is placed on the shelf. He'd be worthy of a spot in mixed leagues if he does indeed get more playing time. For now, Swanson should be considered day-to-day until the team reveals further details.
Source: Chicago Cubs
Source: Chicago Cubs