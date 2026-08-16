Jonathon Long Has Clear Path To Major League At-Bats With New Team
Jonathon Long is 9-for-25 (.360) at the plate with three RBI and 11 runs scored. The right-handed hitting third base/first base prospect was traded from the Chicago Cubs organization to the Marlins. He started at Triple-A Iowa with 12 homers and 62 RBI in 99 games with a .283 average and 67 runs scored. Long slots in at the No. 19 prospect in the Marlins system, but he might have a clearer path to the majors than he did with the Cubs. The Marlins are playing Javier Sanoja at third base and now have Kyle Stowers on the IL at first base. So there looks to be an opportunity for Long to make his big-league debut. If he does, he would be a solid bat for fantasy managers down the stretch.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball