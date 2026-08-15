Jacob Wilson is Absent on Saturday
Jacob Wilson (finger) is not in the starting lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wilson was removed early during Friday's contest after he was hit by a pitch on the hand. Wilson is still with some swelling in his finger, so the A's will take the cautious approach and hold him out of Saturday's lineup. The X-rays came back negative, so fantasy managers should consider Wilson as day-to-day. Alika Williams will draw the start at shortstop and bat ninth against left-hander MacKenzie Gore on Saturday. Fantasy managers should check back on Sunday for another update on Wilson.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com