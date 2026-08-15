Max Strus Emerges as Cavaliers Trade Piece
Max Strus has surfaced as a salary-matching piece in the team's pursuit of Denver restricted free agent Peyton Watson, with Evan Sidery reporting that Cleveland is looking for a team willing to take on Strus' $16.7 million expiring contract. The 30-year-old missed the first 67 games last season after left foot surgery, then averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 12 games while shooting 40.2 percent from deep. Strus still has value as a floor-spacer, but his fantasy outlook depends heavily on landing spot. If he is moved, Jaylon Tyson could get a cleaner path to wing minutes, while Sam Merrill would remain a bench shooting option.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery