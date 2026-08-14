Rui Hachimura Leads Japan Qualifier Roster
Rui Hachimura headlines Japan's 17-man list for the FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers, with the late-August window including matchups against Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The national-team run carries no NBA fantasy weight, but his move across Los Angeles does. Hachimura signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Clippers after averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from three last season. He also scored 17.5 points per game on 56.9 percent from deep in the playoffs. A clearer role next to Darius Garland could help his points-and-threes appeal, though his low rebounding keeps the ceiling modest.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews