Tom Kim Offers Strong Value at TPC Southwind

Aug 12, 2026, 10:40 AM ET
Tom Kim was just one shot off the lead heading into Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, but a double-bogey on the 11th ended his hopes of winning the event. He ultimately finished T5, his fifth top-20 finish in his last seven starts. He now turns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he has results of T50, T24, and T13 in three trips to TPC Southwind. Kim ranks sixth on Tour in approach (+0.704 strokes per round) and 33rd in driving accuracy, two key areas at this course. The concern is his putting, where he ranks 90th (+0.009) and has lost strokes in three of his last five events. He also lost more than 5.2 strokes on the greens in his last appearance here in 2024. If the putter cooperates, Kim offers plenty of upside at just $7,900 on DraftKings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour