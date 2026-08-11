Josh Downs Back at Practice
Josh Downs (groin) is in attendance for Tuesday's joint practice session with the New England Patriots, according to The Athletic's James Boyd. Downs missed three consecutive practices while dealing with a groin issue, but after a travel day on Monday, he will take the field in Foxboro. With starters unlikely to see much, if any, action in the team's preseason opener on Thursday, Tuesday's work against an unfamiliar opponent will serve to prepare the team for the regular season, and Downs' presence is a major boon. At RotoBaller's WR40, Downs is a 2026 breakout candidate who could be in line for his second career 100-target season following the departure of Michael Pittman Jr. in an offseason trade to the Steelers.
Source: James Boyd
Source: James Boyd