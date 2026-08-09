Optimism That Malik Nabers Will Play in Week 1
Malik Nabers (knee) avoided the PUP list to begin training camp and has participated in nine of the team's 10 practices to date, with ESPN's Jordan Raanan reporting that he has looked better as the summer has progressed. Head coach John Harbaugh told Raanan that Nabers would continue to see more work in team drills, and the expectation is that he could be ready to play in Week 1 when the Giants face the Dallas Cowboys. Nabers is RotoBaller's WR12 and a player who could work his way into the overall WR1 conversation on a week-to-week basis by season's end.
Source: Jordan Raanan
Source: Jordan Raanan