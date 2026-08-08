Tre' Harris Viewed as a Top Contributor
Tre' Harris could be headed towards a breakout campaign. According to Alex Insdorf, head coach John Harbaugh said on Saturday that Harris is viewed as one of their top guys, along with Ladd McConkey. If this is accurate, Harris could be in for a huge season in 2026. Last year, Harris finished with 30 receptions, 324 yards, and one touchdown during his rookie year with the Chargers. Right now, Harris should be slotted in as the third wideout behind McConkey and Quentin Johnston. Those two should be the favorites for targets, but it sounds like Harris isn't far behind them.
Source: Alex Insdorf
Source: Alex Insdorf