T.J. Hockenson Makes Sense as a Second Tight End
T.J. Hockenson is much easier to take a chance on now that his cost has slipped into the later rounds. He caught 51 of 66 targets for 438 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games last season, finishing TE22 in PPR after a TE34 finish in 2024. That's a long way from the TE4 season he posted in 2023, but Minnesota's offense did him few favors. The Vikings cycled through 26 offensive-line combinations, and Hockenson had to spend more time helping in protection. There is still plenty working against a full rebound. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings give Minnesota a crowded group of pass catchers, while J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray are still battling for the starting job. Hockenson has at least looked lively in camp, including a 29-yard grab from McCarthy on Friday. RotoBaller has him 167th overall and TE21 in its August 8 half-PPR rankings, and his consensus ADP is 162.1. That is not a huge bargain. It is cheap enough, though, to take Hockenson as a second tight end and see if some of his old production comes back.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller