Jaylen Waddle Should be Back in "4-5 Days"
Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed) has missed the last two days of training camp practice due to undisclosed muscle tightness, but he's expected back soon, according to Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. "I think we'll see him back in the next 4-5 days," Payton said. The Broncos are also resting veteran wideout Courtland Sutton, which will give Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant more opportunities with the first-team offense over the next few days. The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel is reporting that Waddle is dealing with a strain, but to what part of his body is unclear. Waddle was seen walking around with a limp during Thursday's training camp practice without his helmet. It's something to keep an eye on, but it shouldn't affect the speedy pass-catcher's availability for the Week 1 Monday night showdown against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Denver gave up a lot to acquire Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, so he should be peppered with targets as one of quarterback Bo Nix's go-to targets in 2026. Waddle will be a strong WR2 to target in upcoming fantasy drafts.
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Aric DiLalla
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Aric DiLalla