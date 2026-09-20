Jayden Reed Has Movement In All His Extremities
Sep 20, 2026, 5:50 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) has movement in all his extremities and will remain in New York overnight, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, ESPN Packers Insider Rob Demovsky reports. Reed took a hard hit and remained on the field in a scary scene early on in the Packers' 20-17 overtime victory over the New York Jets. Reed did not have the chance to make an impact in the Week 2 game and was carted off the field after his teammates took to a knee around him on the field. It was a scary scene, and the news that he has movement in his extremities is a positive sign after a potentially devastating head injury. Reed had three catches for 20 yards in the team's Week 1 loss to the Vikings.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Rob Demovsky, ESPN
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Caleb Williams Seen Walking Under his Own Power In Locker Room
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 5:40 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) was seen walking under his own power in the locker room with no crutches and maybe a slight limp, according to Adam Jahns, a Bears Insider for CHGO Sports. Williams was carted off the field during the 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with a non-contact injury. The fact that he was seen walking under his own power is certainly an encouraging early sign on the injury front. Bears head coach Ben Johnson said after the game that Williams' injury was, in fact, to his hamstring and not his knee, which is another encouraging sign. Williams was 15-for-26 passing for 138 yards and an interception prior to leaving the game in the fourth quarter. He added five rushes for 42 yards as the Bears offense struggled against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and the Vikings defense.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Adam Jahns
Bijan Robinson Underwhelming In Blowout Loss To Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 5:25 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson failed to find the end zone in a relatively tame output in the Falcons' blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers. Robinson rushed 16 times for 72 yards and caught two passes for 16 receiving yards but did not score a touchdown as he a the team struggled in a 34-3 loss to Carolina. The effort for Robinson was disappointing given that he was one of the top two picks in fantasy drafts. The 72 rushing yards are not a terrible output but the fact that he and the team failed to score a touchdown is a huge letdown especially against a Panthers defense that allowed 50-plus points in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears. The Falcons are currently playing their third-string quarterback in Cooper Rush, so that definitely hampers the offense. There are early reports that Michael Penix could return for Week 3 so that would help the entire offense, including Robinson's output.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Derwin James Jr. Questionable To Return With Hand Injury
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 5:16 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. has a hand injury and is questionable to return, according to a report from the team. James suffered the injury in the first half of the Chargers' game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had two solo tackles before leaving the contest. Los Angeles has given up a 40-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Tre Tucker in the second quarter. James is the veteran leader of the Chargers defense and is good in coverage, an above-average tackler, and menace on occasional blitzes. His loss will be felt by the defense as they look to shut down Cousins and the Raiders' passing attack, as well as the run game with Ashton Jeanty.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Saquon Barkley to Get MRI After Stinger in Week 2
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 5:11 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) said he will get an MRI and "know more in the future" after being injured on Sunday in a 24-20 win against the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Tim McManus reported via the X platform. Barkley left after his first carry of the game and was questionable to return, although he took to the field for the Eagles' first drive of the second half. He ended the day with just four carries for nine yards. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley led the backfield in Sunday's road tilt in Barkley's absence, with Bigsby recording 13 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Tim McManus
So-So Day For T.J. Hockenson Amid Poor Conditions
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 20, 2026, 5:10 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson finished Sunday with three catches for 29 yards in a 9-3 victory against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings scored a key division victory, but neither side did much in the passing game on a lousy weather day. Minnesota only threw 20 times as it relied upon the ground game, but Hockenson still compiled a decent performance on four targets, finishing second on the team in receiving. The veteran tight end should see an upgrade at quarterback now that starter Kyler Murray (concussion) is on track to return in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. Hockenson has been a steady TE2 so far this season, giving him some continued lineup appeal in deeper formats, especially.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
David Njoku Questionable to Return After Being Carted Off the Field
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 5:02 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (knee) is questionable to return for Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team reported via the X platform. The veteran had to be carted off the field on Sunday and couldn't put weight on his right leg. Njoku had one reception for nine yards before exiting the game in the first half.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Vikings D/ST Leads Way In Low-Scoring Win
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 20, 2026, 5:01 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' defense and special teams performed well Sunday at Chicago, putting the clamps on what had been the highest-scoring offense in the NFL with a 9-3 victory in which they allowed only a field goal, compiled four sacks, and blocked a field-goal attempt. Fittingly, the Vikings sealed the game with defensive end Dallas Turner's sack of Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent, who relieved the injured Caleb Williams (hamstring). The awful weather conditions were certainly a factor, but the Vikings' defense has now spearheaded victories against back-to-back playoff teams from last season. Minnesota once again figures to be a trustworthy fantasy defense, especially as the schedule gets a bit softer following a challenging start.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Tee Higgins Leads Bengals Pass-Catchers In Houston
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 20, 2026, 4:55 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught five passes for 95 yards in the 20-6 win over the Houston Texans on the road. Higgins paced the team in both receiving yards and targets in a big win over a strong Texans defense. While fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase found the end zone twice, Higgins displayed his ability to keep pace as a top target on this team. Higgins will look to continue being effective next week on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Higgins is in for another tough defensive matchup in Week 3, but he was just able to produce against the Texans defense so fantasy managers should feel confident in starting him. Higgins should be viewed as one of the strongest WR2 options with WR1 upside any given week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Mason Taylor Injures Thumb, Doesn't Get On Stat Sheet in Week 2 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 4:53 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) exited Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers after sustaining an injury and failing to make it on the stat sheet. The second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft left Sunday's game late, and it is unclear what play he was injured on. Meanwhile, rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq had two catches for 17 yards in Sunday's effort, and wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught the receiving corps' only passing touchdown of the day. It is unclear whether Taylor will miss any time, though fantasy managers have surely moved on already given his lack of production.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Carson Wentz Unremarkable As Bad Weather Impacts Game
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 20, 2026, 4:50 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz went into game-manager mode during terrible weather conditions on Sunday in Chicago, completing 11 of 20 passes for 143 yards without a touchdown or a turnover in his team's 9-3 win. The veteran backup made a pair of key throws for first downs on Minnesota's last drive, though the Vikings favored the run on a day when neither side scored a touchdown. It was an underwhelming set of circumstances for fantasy managers who started Wentz this week, but he ultimately helped the Vikings win a second straight game to start the season. He's likely headed back to the sideline, as starter Kyler Murray (concussion) is reportedly on track to be ready for Week 3 at Tampa Bay.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Chase Brown Gets 23 Touches In Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 20, 2026, 4:45 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown handled 20 carries for 80 yards and three catches for two yards in the 20-6 win over the Houston Texans. Brown was heavily involved in this game on the ground and through the air. His five targets in the contest gave him 25 total opportunities against the Texans. Although he was not able to find the end zone, Brown's volume of opportunities was still elite. Brown will look to find pay dirt next week as he faces the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. The Steelers are a tough defense to face, but the Bengals offense is also tough for opposing defenses to face. Brown will continue to be a key cog in the Cincinnati offense for as long as he's healthy, so fantasy managers should continue to feel confident in him. Brown should continue to be viewed as a strong RB1 every week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Wet Weather Keeps Lid On Justin Jefferson, Vikings Pass Game
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 20, 2026, 4:43 PM ETMinnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson led all pass catchers Sunday at Chicago by accumulating 55 yards on three catches, mostly a byproduct of a run-first game script during poor weather conditions in the upper Midwest. Minnesota held on to win 9-3, though neither side scored a touchdown or threw for 200 yards. That meant quiet offensive days for everyone, including Jefferson, who still led the team with six targets despite the Vikings throwing only 20 times. On the positive side for fantasy managers, Minnesota is likely to see the return of quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) in Week 3 at Tampa, which should provide more opportunities in the passing game.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Jonathon Brooks Day-to-Day After Aggravating Injury in Week 2
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 4:42 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) is considered day-to-day per head coach Dave Canales, The Athletic's Joe Person reported via the X platform on Sunday. Brooks, who sustained the injury during training camp, had five carries for 16 yards before signaling for a trainer and exiting Sunday's 34-3 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Fellow back Chuba Hubbard did the heavy lifting for Carolina's ground attack in the victory, logging 12 carries for 53 yards. Brooks had just four carries for 14 yards in Week 1 and has yet to score a touchdown in 2026.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Joe Person
TreVeyon Henderson Scores TD in Solid Week 2 Effort
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 4:33 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson contributed to his team's blowout win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, rushing for 76 yards on 16 carries and scoring a touchdown. The 23-year-old Ohio State product outplayed the Patriots' de facto RB1 Rhamondre Stevenson, who had six carries for 43 yards on Sunday. Henderson, who missed Week 1 with an ankle injury, had 180 carries for 911 yards and nine touchdowns over 17 regular season games his rookie season for the Patriots, adding 35 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown in the air over that span. RotoBaller lists Henderson at RB41 in the position rankings, and his fantasy stock should go up if he continues to produce at this level.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Joe Burrow Throws Two Touchdowns In Win Over Texans
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 20, 2026, 4:28 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts (65%) for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-6 victory over the Houston Texans. Despite being questionable with a back issue heading into this game, Burrow was able to do enough to pull out a win against a strong Texans defense. Burrow was sacked five times in the contest but stayed in, which is a good sign for his health moving forward. Burrow will look to keep the wins rolling against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. The Steelers defense has racked up seven sacks, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery through two games this season, so Burrow could have his work cut out for him with a tough matchup. That said, the Bengals star QB just took on the strong Texans defense and was successful, so fantasy managers should be confident in his ability heading into next week. Burrow should be considered a strong QB1 for the upcoming week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Aaron Jones Sr. Eclipses 100 Yards In Vikings Victory
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 20, 2026, 4:26 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings rode running back Aaron Jones Sr. for 23 carries and 105 yards on Sunday in Chicago, doing just enough in a 9-3 victory in which neither side scored a touchdown. Jones was the centerpiece of the Minnesota offense during awful weather conditions, drawing a significant workload as the Vikings also played without fellow running back Jordan Mason (thumb) and quarterback Kyler Murray. The veteran running back briefly departed the game with a knee injury, but he returned to finish the fourth quarter as Minnesota tacked on a late field goal and held off the Bears' final drive. Even if Jones is unlikely to carry the ball as often as he did in Week 2, his involvement Sunday suggests he'll be lineup-worthy while Mason is on injured reserve. The Vikings travel to Tampa in Week 3.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Travis Etienne Jr. has Disappointing Effort in Backfield Split vs. Ravens
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 4:23 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne struggled to make an impact in Week 2 in his team's 24-17 victory against the host Baltimore Ravens. The 27-year-old offseason addition had just eight carries for 25 yards as he split first-team reps with veteran Alvin Kamara, who ended the day with nine carries for 15 yards. Second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, making his second start of the season, ran for 23 yards and had the Saints' only rushing touchdown on the day. The former Jaguar eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in three of his four seasons in Jacksonville, but it doesn't look like he can reach that level of production in the Big Easy if he is splitting time with Kamara down the stretch.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Ja'Marr Chase Scores Twice In Week 2 Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 20, 2026, 4:18 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase bounced back in a big way in Week 2 with seven catches for 75 yards and two scores in the 20-6 win over the Houston Texans. Chase shook off that disappointing season opener performance as he and quarterback Joe Burrow connected often throughout the contest. The star wideout finished first on the team in receptions, but trailed teammate Tee Higgins in receiving yards and targets. This game gave fantasy managers a much-needed sigh of relief and should give them confidence about starting Chase heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have allowed 20 points to opposing teams in each of their first two games, which bodes well for the Bengals' chances of scoring. Chase is the focal point of the Cincinnati passing attack, so when the offense succeeds, he's usually the reason why. Chase is one of the most reliable targets in the league, and he should be considered a top-end WR1 heading into Week 3.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Colston Loveland a Bust Yet Again in Week 2
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 4:13 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had another difficult outing in Week 2, catching just one of three targets for three yards in a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It's yet another letdown for Loveland, who entered the season with plenty of fanfare but failed to catch a single target in a 59-37 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Chicago had a plethora of problems on Sunday, including starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) getting injured mid-game. Still, the second-year tight end out of Michigan hasn't lived up to his TE2 status in the RotoBaller positional ranking.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 4:06 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to Minnesota. Williams went down on a non-contact scramble in the fourth quarter and needed help leaving the field before Tyson Bagent replaced him. He finished the game 15-of-26 passing for 138 yards with one interception while adding 42 rushing yards on five carries. Chicago later confirmed the hamstring injury, but there has been no word yet on the severity. Williams' status will now be worth monitoring heading into Week 3.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications