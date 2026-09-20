Brock Bowers Inactive Against Chargers
Sep 20, 2026, 3:00 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the team. Bowers missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning on a limited basis Friday, but he entered the weekend listed as doubtful. This will be his second straight missed game after he also sat out the season opener against Miami. Michael Mayer is next up at tight end for Las Vegas, with Ian Thomas also available behind him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
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RJ Harvey Inactive Against Jaguars
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 2:54 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Harvey was limited in practice Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday and entered the weekend listed as questionable. He had three carries for 18 yards and caught four passes for 23 yards in the season opener against Kansas City. J.K. Dobbins remains Denver's lead back, while rookie Jonah Coleman and Tyler Badie move up the depth chart with Harvey unavailable. If Harvey's injury is significant enough to potentially keep him out beyond Week 2, Coleman should become a popular waiver-wire pickup at RB, especially if he has a large role on Sunday against the Jags.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Ladd McConkey Active Against Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 2:47 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Alex Insdorf. McConkey missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before getting back on the field in a limited capacity Friday, and he carried a questionable tag into Sunday. He caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Arizona. McConkey will give it a go against Las Vegas despite the rib injury, keeping one of Justin Herbert's primary options in the lineup. Fantasy managers who were considering using Quentin Johnston or Tre'Harris in a flex spot this weekend due to McConkey's injury might want to go in another direction now.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf
Saquon Barkley Returns After Stinger
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 2:41 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) has returned to Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Brooks Kubena. Barkley left after his first carry of the afternoon and was initially listed as questionable to return. He had one carry for no gain before the injury. Barkley was back on the field for Philadelphia's first offensive snap of the second half and took the handoff, though the play was wiped out by a holding penalty. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley handled the backfield work while Barkley was sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena
Quentin Johnston Remains a Risky Flex Option in Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 2:33 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston remains a reasonable deeper-league option for Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnston drew six targets in the opener but turned them into only two catches for 17 yards, while Tre' Harris also saw six targets and Ladd McConkey led the team with seven. Johnston did play 43 offensive snaps, the most among Chargers wide receivers, so the role itself was not especially small. McConkey is questionable with a rib injury after missing Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited practice Friday, and reports Sunday indicated he was trending toward playing. That keeps Johnston's ceiling somewhat dependent on how close McConkey is to full strength. Las Vegas allowed 185 passing yards in Week 1, although Miami's Caleb Douglas still reached 94 receiving yards. Johnston has enough playing time and target opportunity to stay in the flex conversation, but his Week 1 production and McConkey's improving outlook make him more comfortable in deeper formats than as a lineup lock.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle Questionable to Return With Toe Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 2:21 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) is questionable to return against the New England Patriots, according to Brooke Pryor. Dowdle went to the blue medical tent before being taken to the locker room on a cart earlier in the second quarter. He had four carries for 11 yards and caught one pass for nine yards before leaving. Jaylen Warren should handle most of the backfield work if Dowdle can't return, while Travis Homer has already picked up two carries for 16 yards in the game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooke Pryor
Eli Raridon Questionable to Return With Thigh Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 2:17 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (thigh) is questionable to return against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Patriots Communications. The rookie had one catch for 30 yards before leaving the game. Hunter Henry remains New England's primary tight end and would take on an even larger share of the work if Raridon can't return. Cameron Latu is also available with Tanner Arkin inactive Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Patriots Communications
Rico Dowdle Taken to Locker Room on Cart
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 2:12 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (undisclosed) went to the blue medical tent before being taken to the locker room on a cart during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, according to Brooke Pryor. Dowdle was seen hobbling over to the cart before leaving the field. He had four carries for 11 yards and caught one pass for nine yards before exiting. Pittsburgh has not announced an injury or return designation yet. Jaylen Warren would be in line for more backfield work if Dowdle can't return, with Eli Heidenreich and practice-squad elevation Travis Homer providing additional depth.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooke Pryor
Dallas Goedert Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 1:56 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is questionable to return against the Tennessee Titans, according to the team. Goedert had one catch for four yards before leaving the game. Johnny Mundt is next up at tight end if Goedert can't return, with E.J. Jenkins also available for Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams Has Added Upside in Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 1:47 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams will look to rebound Monday night against the New York Giants after catching three of six targets for 26 yards in Week 1. His six targets were second on the team behind Puka Nacua's nine, so the volume was not completely absent even in a quiet opener. Adams could also be in line for more work this week. Nacua is questionable and considered a pregame decision after missing Friday and Saturday practices, while Jordan Whittington is doubtful with a quad injury. The matchup offers some resistance after New York held CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to eight catches for 72 yards and one touchdown combined last week. Still, Adams should remain heavily involved regardless of Nacua's status, with a higher ceiling if Nacua cannot play or is limited. Adams is a reasonable Week 2 starting option, but his Week 1 production and the uncertainty around Nacua keep the outlook from being completely straightforward.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Najee Harris Could Be Active Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 1:36 PM ETNew York Giants running back Najee Harris could be active Monday night against the Rams, according to Mike Garafolo. Harris was a healthy scratch in Week 1 after signing with New York in August while working back from the torn Achilles that ended his 2025 season. Cam Skattebo handled the lead role against Dallas, rushing 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown. Tyrone Tracy Jr. lost a fumble on his second offensive snap and did not return to the field. Garafolo said he would not be surprised if Harris takes some of Tracy's snaps if the veteran is active Monday. Harris' availability has not been confirmed, so his role remains uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Jayden Reed Ruled Out With Neck Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 1:30 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to Matt Schneidman. Reed was carted off after being injured on Green Bay's opening possession and finishes with one catch for four yards. Skyy Moore could pick up additional snaps with Reed done for the afternoon, while Christian Watson and Matthew Golden should handle most of the work at receiver.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
Saquon Barkley Questionable to Return With Stinger
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 1:23 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) is questionable to return against the Tennessee Titans. Barkley headed to the locker room during the first quarter but was able to jog off under his own power. He had one carry for no gain before leaving. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley have both already mixed into the backfield and would be in line for more work if Barkley can't return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Jayden Reed Carted Off Against Jets
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 1:18 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (undisclosed) was carted off during the opening possession of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to Matt Schneidman. The Packers sideline came onto the field while Reed was being attended to. He caught one pass for four yards before leaving, and the team has not announced an injury yet. Skyy Moore could pick up additional snaps if Reed can't return, while Christian Watson and Matthew Golden would also have more opportunities in the passing game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Carries Flex Appeal Against Dallas
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 1:15 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt handled most of the rushing work in Week 1, carrying 16 times for 63 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia. Rachaad White had seven carries and Kaytron Allen four, although the snaps were much closer, with Croskey-Merritt playing 34 and White 29. There are still reasons to be careful. Croskey-Merritt caught one pass for minus-seven yards, while White remained involved in the passing game, and Croskey-Merritt did not return after fumbling late in the fourth quarter. Allen handled the final drive. The matchup gives him a decent chance to stay involved, though. Dallas allowed 165 rushing yards to the Giants in Week 1, including 81 yards and a touchdown to Cam Skattebo. Croskey-Merritt is not a locked-in starter with Washington still using multiple backs, but the carry share and matchup make him a reasonable flex option for Week 2.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Donald Expected to Play Around 30 Snaps
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 1:09 PM ETLos Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is expected to play around 30 snaps Monday night against the New York Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Donald sat out the opener against San Francisco as the Rams continued to ramp him up following two seasons away from football. He has been getting 11-on-11 work in practice and said Friday that he planned to make his season debut against New York. Donald is set to play his first NFL game since the 2023 season, though the Rams appear prepared to ease him back with a reduced workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Kaleb Johnson Could Join Packers' Backfield Mix in Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 12:58 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could get his first offensive work of the season Sunday against the New York Jets. Johnson was active in Week 1 but did not play an offensive snap, while MarShawn Lloyd handled 13 carries for 37 yards and Chris Brooks added seven carries for 29. Head coach Matt LaFleur said this week that Johnson is expected to be in for some plays, which at least puts him in the backfield mix after watching from the sideline in the opener. How much work that turns into is still unclear. Johnson remains listed third on Green Bay's unofficial depth chart behind Lloyd and Brooks, and both backs were involved last week. For fantasy managers, that makes Johnson more of a player to monitor than someone to trust right away. The coaching staff appears ready to give him a look, but there is not enough evidence yet to know whether those snaps will turn into meaningful touches.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zach Kruse
Chris Moore Lining Up With Starters Before Kickoff
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 12:47 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore was lining up with the starters during pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Josh Tolentino. Moore was promoted to the 53-man roster earlier this week and could be headed for a larger role with Zay Flowers out and Ja'Kobi Lane on injured reserve. He caught his only target for 53 yards against Indianapolis last week. Rashod Bateman remains Baltimore's top healthy receiver, but Moore's work with the starters before kickoff is a good sign that he could see more offensive snaps against New Orleans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Josh Tolentino
Puka Nacua "Trending in the Wrong Direction" for Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 12:12 PM ETESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin), who is listed as questionable to play in Week 2 on Monday night against the New York Giants, is "trending in the wrong direction" to be active. Schefter also reported on Sunday morning that the 25-year-old All-Pro wideout will likely be a game-time call after missing practice on Friday and Saturday with what head coach Sean McVay called "soreness in his groin." Nacua being up in the air for a Monday night game puts fantasy managers between a rock and a hard place. The latest report from Schefter basically means that if you have another decent option for Week 2 to use in a flex spot, the smart call would probably be to bench Nacua now. The Rams offense and the two-time Pro Bowler got off to a slow start in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers last week in Australia, with Nacua catching five of his nine targets for 74 yards and no touchdowns. If he is inactive on Monday night, veteran Davante Adams will become the Rams' WR1, with Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, and CJ Daniels battling for WR2 duties. Jordan Whittington is doubtful to play due to a quad injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Sean Tucker Active in Week 2 Against Browns
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 12:05 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (hamstring), who sat out of the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals due to a hamstring issue, is active on Sunday in the Week 2 tilt at home against the visiting Cleveland Browns, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Tucker, a former undrafted free agent from Syracuse, was on the roster bubble at the tail end of training camp before signing a new deal with the team to stick around as the RB3 this year behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. The 24-year-old might steal a couple of backfield touches from Irving and Gainwell, but he absolutely should not be in any starting fantasy lineups, even in the deepest of formats. With Irving missing time in 2025 due to various injuries, Tucker had a career-high 86 rushing attempts for 320 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, adding eight receptions for 34 yards and another score in 17 games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Joey Porter Jr. Inactive Against Patriots
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 11:59 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, according to the team. Porter was ruled out Friday after dealing with conditioning and back issues during the week and will miss his second straight game. Asante Samuel Jr. should remain heavily involved in the secondary after playing in Porter's absence last week. Pittsburgh also elevated defensive back Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad Saturday to provide additional depth.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers