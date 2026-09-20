Chris Moore Lining Up With Starters Before Kickoff

Sep 20, 2026, 11:45 AM ET

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) is active for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hendrickson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning on a limited basis Friday, leaving him questionable heading into the weekend. He'll be available against his former team after making an impact without recording a sack in his Ravens debut. Hendrickson generated eight pressures against Indianapolis last week and will remain a key part of Baltimore's pass rush against New Orleans.