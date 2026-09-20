Travis Etienne Jr. to Share First-Team Reps in Week 2
Sep 20, 2026, 11:19 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. is expected to split first-team reps with veteran Alvin Kamara in the Week 2 contest on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, in the opinion of Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Kamara missed most of training camp this summer with an MCL sprain in his knee, and he also sat out the season-opening overtime loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, but he practiced in full this week and is ready to make his 2026 debut in Baltimore. Etienne had only nine carries for 46 yards last Sunday despite the Saints scoring 30 points, but he salvaged his day for fantasy managers by catching seven of his nine targets for 32 yards through the air. The 27-year-old was brought in as a free agent in the offseason to take over lead-back duties in the Big Easy, but Kamara's presence in the backfield will limit Etienne's overall ceiling, especially as a pass-catcher. In Kamara's return this weekend, fantasy managers should have Etienne on the RB2/3 borderline.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
More Recent News
Browns to Re-Evaluate Quarterback Situation for Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 11:14 AM ETThe Cleveland Browns will re-evaluate their quarterback room ahead of Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN.com. Deshaun Watson won the starting role over Shedeur Sanders out of camp, but he had a shaky Week 1 performance with 205 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, and five sacks as the Browns lost the opener 34-10. It's possible that Watson could strengthen his grasp on the starting job with a good performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, but if that doesn't happen, Rapoport writes that Shedeur Sanders could be the "next man up." Sanders produced iffy numbers himself as a rookie last year, totaling 1,400 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across eight games. Even if he's not a true upgrade, he does offer a change of pace for the Browns' offense, as well as an injection of youth into a rebuilding system.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Kyler Murray Expected to Return in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 11:12 AM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) was ruled out for the Week 2 divisional clash against the Chicago Bears this weekend after suffering a scary concussion in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, but per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Murray is expected to clear the league's concussion protocol and is "on track" to play in a Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 27. Veteran Carson Wentz will make the start under center for Minnesota against Chicago after throwing three touchdowns and leading the Vikings to a come-from-behind victory over Green Bay last weekend. The Bears' defense nearly allowed 40 points to the Carolina Panthers in the season opener, so Wentz could be in play in deep two-QB leagues in Week 2. Murray, meanwhile, should be held anywhere he is rostered, as he still has a good chance of bouncing back in his first year with the Vikings if he can stay healthy moving forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Chris Jones Expected to Play Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 11:11 AM ETKansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) is expected to play Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jones was limited in practice all three days this week and is officially listed as questionable, but there is optimism that he'll be available. Head coach Andy Reid also indicated Friday that he expected Jones to be OK. Assuming he's active, Kansas City will have one of its top defensive linemen available against Jonathan Taylor and the Colts' offense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Rashod Bateman Makes Solid Play In Absence of Top WR
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 10:52 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is the "name to watch to keep an eye on to emerge" in the absence of star wideout Zay Flowers for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Ravens expect to be without Flowers this week, Rapoport reports, but should have him back for the game next week in Brazil against the Cowboys. Bateman had one target in Week 1 with no catches, but could emerge in the passing attack for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 2. Look for Bateman to have a solid contest against the Saints as they look to slow down the passing game without the threat of the speedster in Flowers. Bateman however can pose a threat on the outside and is an experienced receiver in the Ravens offense.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
Brock Bowers Should Be Back For Week 3
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 10:30 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) will miss Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers but is likely to return for Week 3's game for the Raiders, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Bowers missed the first two weeks after having a meniscus trim procedure in his knee. Bowers practiced on Friday, according to Rapoport, which should give an indication that he will be back next week for the Raiders' game against the New Orleans Saints. Michael Mayer has been filling in for Bowers at the tight end position, but Bowers, when healthy, is one of the best fantasy tight ends in the league. It is looking like the Raiders and fantasy managers will only miss out on a few games of action from the talented tight end. If everything goes according to plan, he should be back in lineups ready to go in Week 3.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
Sam Darnold Recovering Faster Than Anticipated
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 10:22 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is recovering quicker than expected from his glute injury, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Darnold will miss the Week 2 game for Seattle, but there is a good chance that he could be back in practice this week, and the Seahawks are hoping that he can play in either Week 3 or Week 4. Rapoport said Week 3 is hopeful and Week 4 seems like the "more likely target." Darnold was just 1-for-2 passing in Week 1 against the New England Patriots before the injury for 50 passing yards. Darnold is a capable QB1 in fantasy who showed what he can do last season when healthy in leading the team to a Super Bowl victory. This report is positive news for those who have rostered Darnold, and it sounds like he can be back in starting lineups in a few weeks.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
DJ Moore Day-To-Day With AC Joint Sprain
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 10:13 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is day-to-day with an AC joint sprain, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The injury is not considered serious, according to Rapoport, and the Bills were surprised that it was less severe than originally thought when he went down on his shoulder. Moore was signed in the off-season in Buffalo from the Chicago Bears and will avoid a serious injury and test out his shoulder during practice this week. The talented receiver has five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in the team's opening-week win over the Houston Texans. Moore didn't get involved in the game in Week 2 against the Lions before he left with the injury. He has the talent to be a WR1 in Buffalo once he gets back to full health.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
Mack Hollins to Benefit From Steady Rapport with Quarterback
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 9:28 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins has consistently maintained a role on offense as one of quarterback Drake Maye's most reliable targets, and that shouldn't change anytime soon. Recently, head coach Mike Vrabel said that one of the most important things for a quarterback and wide receiver duo is to "think alike," according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. Not only do Hollins and Maye check that box, but they also sit together in meetings, which further reinforces their bond. We've seen this off-field bond translate to a trust factor on the field, as Maye often looks to Hollins when he has nobody open. The two connected for 46 completions, 550 yards, and two touchdowns last year, and Hollins opened 2026 right where he left off with four catches for 51 yards. He should continue to handle a decent volume share going forward with AJ Brown (ankle) on injured reserve. Hollins is a solid speculative waiver wire pickup, but he's only worth considering for the WR3/flex spot in deeper leagues with 14+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Reiss
Trey Hendrickson Expected to Play with a Cast on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 9:20 AM ETBaltimore Ravens star defensive end Trey Hendrickson (finger) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Hendrickson broke his finger into multiple pieces during practice this week, but he'll be available to play this week with a cast on his hand. The 31-year-old played 41% of the snaps last Sunday, logging just one tackle in a relatively quiet Ravens debut. He'll look to make a bigger impact this week, as the Ravens face mobile quarterback Tyler Shough and his potent Saints offense. Hendrickson is just two years removed from back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons in Cincinnati.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jalen McMillan Expected to Play Sunday in Limited Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 9:16 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Cleveland Browns despite being listed as questionable, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. However, he'll be functioning at less than 100 percent, as Schefter reports that McMillan isn't ready to occupy a full-time role yet. The 24-year-old is working his way back from a knee injury that has bothered him since training camp. He also missed 13 games last year due to a neck issue, so he's still trying to carve out his first substantial playing time since his rookie season in 2024. He showed high upside with eight touchdowns during his rookie campaign, but he might not replicate that scoring total in 2026 given his role behind Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. For now, he's more of a redraft stash and less of a weekly lineup option.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Michael Penix Jr. Could Make His Season Debut on Thursday Night in Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 9:12 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is "nearing a return" and could make his season debut against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Penix is working his way back from an ACL tear that he suffered during Week 11 of the 2025 season, putting his recovery at around 10 months. He was impressive before the injury, racking up 1,982 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also had a rushing touchdown. Penix's return to action will offer a major boost to the Falcons, who are also currently without Tua Tagovailoa (oblique). As a result, Cooper Rush started the Week 1 loss against Pittsburgh, and he's in line to start again in Week 2 against Carolina. Penix will rank as a solid QB2 in fantasy football upon his return, and he should benefit from having Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. at his disposal.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Kaelon Black Expected to Play Against Miami on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 8:41 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (groin) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. He was listed as questionable after logging limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, but it appears that he'll be healthy enough to play this weekend. Black is coming off a very impressive NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams during Week 1 in Australia. He took on a sizable role in the Niners' victory, rushing for 65 yards on 14 carries despite being listed second on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey. His astoundingly high volume could be the product of San Francisco jumping out to an early lead, but we'd expect a similar workload in Week 2 with the 49ers favored by 13.5 points over the Dolphins.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Keenan Allen Facing a Three-Game Suspension
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 8:36 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is facing a minimum three-game suspension following his drunk driving arrest last month, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. He reports that there's also a chance the suspension could be for more than three games, which is permitted by the NFL's collective bargaining agreement for scenarios when the player is intoxicated at higher levels. A more severe ban is definitely possible, given that Allen's .224 blood-alcohol level at the scene was more than three times the legal limit. Allen signed with the Colts late in the offseason, slotting into the No. 3 role. He was heavily involved in Week 1, catching six passes for 32 yards. His volume could decrease a little in Week 2 now that Alec Pierce (heel) is fully healthy, but he's still worth considering as a WR3/flex in deeper PPR leagues until he gets suspended.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
RJ Harvey Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 8:32 AM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Harvey missed practice on Wednesday before returning in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. He is officially listed as questionable, but it sounds like he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of kickoff. The 25-year-old played 51% of the snaps against the Chiefs in Week 1, but he mustered just three carries for 18 rushing yards. He was more productive in the passing game, catching all four of his targets for an additional 23 receiving yards. JK Dobbins will remain the starter in his absence, and we'd also expect to see rookie Jonah Coleman get involved occasionally.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Ladd McConkey to Wear Flak Jacket, Pushing to Play
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 8:29 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) is expected to wear a flak jacket if he plays in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport adds that McConkey, who is listed as questionable with a cracked rib, is "pushing to play," and the team is optimistic that he'll be active, barring a setback. The 24-year-old had five catches for 82 yards and one touchdown before exiting early during last week's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. He reminded everyone of his status as Justin Herbert's favorite target, consistently making big plays when called upon. The Georgia product is usually a low-end fantasy WR1, but managers should temper expectations this week and assume that the lingering injury will put him more in the WR2 tier.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Joe Burrow Expected to Start Against the Texans in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 8:23 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) is expected to start Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Houston Texans, according to Tom Pelissero of the Ringer. Burrow is officially listed as questionable, and the Bengals did elevate veteran quarterback Josh Johnson from the practice squad. Nevertheless, this latest report aligns with comments made by head coach Zac Taylor on Friday, when he said that Burrow should start this weekend, barring a setback. Burrow is looking to build on a fair Week 1 showing in which he tallied 254 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception, and 20 rushing yards. This Texans defense is no joke, but having Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at his disposal should keep Burrow in the QB1 tier for fantasy football purposes.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Tom Pelissero
Chris Olave Expected to Play in Week 2 Without Limitations
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 8:20 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Baltimore Ravens without any limitations, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Olave is officially listed as questionable, and although he missed practice on Thursday, Underhill reports that his absence was purely precautionary. Having Olave available is great news for the Saints. For starters, they're already without Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), so they couldn't afford to lose another receiver for this game against a top AFC opponent. Additionally, Olave is an enormous playmaking threat, as he caught 10 passes for 182 yards in Week 1. He continues to rank as a flashy WR1 option for Sunday's battle with Baltimore.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Nick Underhill
Puka Nacua a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 8:15 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) will be a game-time decision for Monday's Week 2 contest against the New York Giants, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Nacua is listed as questionable after missing practice entirely on Friday and Saturday. Typically, missing back-to-back practices indicates that a player won't suit up, but the Rams are leaving the door open for him to play on Monday Night Football. The timing of this game presents a challenge for fantasy managers, who will most likely need to decide Sunday whether they're going to roll the dice with Nacua or sub him out for a different receiver who is guaranteed to play. If he's active, the 25-year-old should rank as a high-end WR1 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Mike Evans' Primary Receiver Role Continues to Grow
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 12:59 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans is trending up in fantasy football as injuries impact other members of the position group. Evans was impressive in his Niners debut last week, catching six of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. He didn't have the highest participation rates we've ever seen, but they were respectable. Additionally, rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this week. It will be interesting to see how much of the Stribling work gets re-allocated to Evans versus others, as we haven't heard any rumblings about the Niners bringing in a different depth receiver for Week 2. In full, Evans ranks as the WR11 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings, making him a worthwhile fantasy starter for Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Still a Potential Fantasy Starter in PPR Leagues
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 12:52 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson might see a slight drop in volume during Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but only because teammate TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is returning to the backfield to make his season debut. With that being said, we don't know if Henderson is on a snap count, and the coaching staff has been quite secretive about its backfield decisions in previous years. Regardless of how it shakes out, we expect Stevenson to maintain decent volume after being one of the few Patriots to make a highly positive impression on offense in Week 1. He had 18 carries in the season opener, and while his 2.8 YPC was concerning, we like to see that he caught five passes for 44 yards. Stevenson has consistently been a willing receiver and blocker, even before Henderson was drafted to the team. As a result, he should continue to handle a similarly large target share while rotating with Henderson for ball-carrying responsibilities.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller