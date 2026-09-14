Alex Bowman Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis

Sep 14, 2026, 2:51 PM ET
Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman quietly had a strong run in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Bowman began the race from 11th and did not have much of a presence in the first two stages of the race. The No. 48 Chevrolet driver did climb up to eighth by the first stage and scored three stage points. In the second stage, however, he placed outside of the top 10 as he failed to earn further stage points. Bowman did receive minor damage from a multi-car accident on lap 141 started by Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe, but was able to continue on. He spent the rest of the race recovering positions and made it up to the top five by lap 222. Bowman soon made it up to third and played a role in helping his teammate Kyle Larson win the race. On the final restart, Bowman gave a push to Larson to have him pull ahead of Joey Logano, who Bowman passed on the final lap to finish in second. Bowman's best finish of the 2026 season so far moves him up to 27th in the Cup Series standings after 28 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com