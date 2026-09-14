Jalen Coker in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
Jalen Coker (ankle) rolled his left ankle in the first quarter of the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday but continued to play through it and had one of the best games of his career, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Coker is wearing a walking boot on Monday but does not expect to miss time this week as the team prepares to play the division-rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 on Sunday. The 24-year-old third-year receiver caught eight of his nine targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the 59-37 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Injuries are nothing new for Coker, who played in only 22 games in his first two years in the league due to injury. If Coker can manage to stay healthy for an entire season, though, he has true breakout potential, even as the team's WR2 across from former first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan. If Coker can get through practice this week and suit up on Sunday against Atlanta, he should be locked into starting fantasy lineups for a potential encore after his two-touchdown season opener. Right now, Coker is rostered in 61% of Yahoo leagues, so despite his ankle injury, he is a priority waiver-wire addition going into Week 2 action.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person