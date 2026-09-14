Brian Thomas Jr. Not Expected to Miss Time
Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) briefly exited Sunday's blowout win over the Browns, but he was able to return to action, and head coach Liam Coen told reporters on Monday that he expects the third-year player to be active for a Week 2 matchup with the Broncos. Despite the shoulder injury, Thomas caught all three of his targets for 40 yards, and in a potential preview of things to come, quarterback Trevor Lawrence spread the ball around in a game he ended with four touchdowns and only five incompletions. Only Parker Washington earned more than three targets, establishing himself as the clear early-season Jaguars receiver to roster, but Thomas' big-play ability will keep him in the flex conversation as long as he remains healthy. UPDATE: Coen also said that Thomas will be limited in practice this week, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Source: Ryan O'Halloran