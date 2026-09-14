Chris Brooks on the Waiver Radar After Week 1 Usage
Chris Brooks did not stand out in the team's 39-22 Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, he is in the waiver-wire conversation going into Week 2 based on his usage in a Packers backfield that has started the 2026 season without Josh Jacobs (personal). Brooks saw seven carries for 29 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and failed to bring in his only target through the air. However, it was notable that Kaleb Johnson did not see a single touch, while Brooks had six fewer carries than MarShawn Lloyd, who ran for only 37 yards (2.8 YPC). Perhaps most notable on the day, though, was that Brooks played 56% of the offensive snaps, with Lloyd checking in at 44%. If Brooks continues to be efficient with plenty of opportunities as he did in the season opener, he could quickly become the Packers' preferred option in the backfield until Jacobs returns from the commissioner's exempt list. The 26-year-old is widely available on the waiver wire, as he is currently rostered in only 2% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com