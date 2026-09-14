Bijan Robinson Accounts for 173 Total Yards and a Score in Week 1
Bijan Robinson picked up where he left off last season, getting heavily involved in both the run and the pass game in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Steelers. The 5-foot-11 superstar gained 83 yards on 21 carries (4.0 YPC) while adding another 90 receiving yards on a team-high 10 targets and eight receptions; no other receiver had more than four targets or more than two catches. The former first-rounder recorded the team's only score of the day as well, which came on a quick swing pass behind the line of scrimmage that he was able to take 23 yards to the end zone. The Falcons will take on the Panthers in Week 2, a team that was trampled by the Bears in Week 1, so expect more of the same from the 24-year-old, who will again be at or near the top of the running back ranks next week regardless of who is under center for Atlanta.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN