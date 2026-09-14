Jalen Coker a Must-Add After Week 1
Jalen Coker hauled in eight of nine targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears. While trailing for most of this game, the Panthers' passing offense was on center stage in Week 1, and Coker led the way. He played 57 of 61 snaps (93%) and had nine targets, the most among skill players. Despite talk of second-year receiver Tetairoa McMillan playing more in the slot, Coker was used there more often, playing 40% of snaps in the slot compared to McMillan's 21%. Over his last seven outings, he's had 36 receptions for 516 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 15 half-PPR fantasy points per game. As one of Carolina's top weapons, Coker is a must-add after Week 1 and could be a mid-WR3 option moving forward.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller