Jake Ferguson Held Quiet In Week 1 Loss
Jake Ferguson was targeted just two times in his team's defeat against the New York Giants in their season opener. The entire offense was mostly quiet, though they did score three touchdowns. Ferguson finished the day with only six receiving yards, making him an irrelevant fantasy option. He didn't do much to help propel his team to victory. In more productive passing games from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Ferguson may be a more viable starter, but he's firmly behind both WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who have shown enough talent to easily be the top-2 target earners in Dallas. A matchup with the soft Washington Commanders secondary in Week 2 should afford Ferguson more room to get open and snag passes, but the Giants offense was supposed to be weak as well.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN