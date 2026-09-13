Derrick Henry Opens Season with Three TDs vs. Colts
Derrick Henry had 24 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant 41-23 performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Henry gave Baltimore its first big lead of the game in the first quarter when he rushed for four yards to give the Ravens a 14-6 lead. He added to the tally with a 32-yard run with 5:04 remaining in the half to give the visitors a 28-6 advantage. The 32-year-old veteran had 307 carries for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025, and he remains a leader for the Ravens' offense alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson, even as the team went through significant changes in the offseason. Sunday's showdown in Indianapolis reiterates that Henry is a fantasy juggernaut week in and week out. He is a locked-in RB1 across fantasy formats.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN