Treylon Burks Inactive Ahead of Week 1 Battle vs. Eagles
Treylon Burks was listed as inactive shortly before his team's Week 1 tilt against the host Philadelphia Eagles, the team reported via the X platform. The 26-year-old dealt with foot soreness during training camp, but it hasn't yet been confirmed if that is the reason he isn't playing in Sunday's game. The former first-round pick played just eight games in 2025 after fracturing his collarbone in the offseason, and finished the campaign with 10 receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown. The Commanders' receiving room has gotten crowded thanks to the addition of Stefon Diggs, who is expected to get plenty of playing time opposite Terry McLaurin this year. Burks' absence from Sunday's game in Philadelphia further reinforces that he doesn't produce enough weekly fantasy volume to be a reliable asset in redraft leagues.
Source: Washington Commanders via X.com
Source: Washington Commanders via X.com