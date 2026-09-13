Skyler Bell Won't Make His NFL Debut in Week 1
Skyler Bell (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Bell entered this weekend listed fourth on the depth chart, largely thanks to a productive first training camp. He even caught seven passes for 49 yards throughout the preseason. However, his NFL debut will have to wait at least another week. Joshua Palmer should step into the No. 4 role, and Greg Dortch was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday to round out the Bills' depth chart. DJ Moore remains the only Bills receiver who should be started in all 12+ team leagues, but Khalil Shakir may have some low-end appeal in deeper 14+ team formats.
Source: Buffalo Bills
Source: Buffalo Bills