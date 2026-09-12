Warriors Give Stephen Curry His Pick on Extension Terms
Stephen Curry can choose his own extension path, with Spotrac's Keith Smith outlining a one-year max, a two-year max worth roughly $136.7 million, or a wait until 2027 free agency, when a three-year deal could become possible. Curry has already said there is "no question" he wants to finish his career with Golden State, so this update is more about timeline than destination. The fantasy read is workload. If 2026-27 is not setting up as a farewell season, the Warriors have reason to manage the 38-year-old after knee trouble limited him to 43 games last season. Curry still averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.4 threes, but rest nights could push more possessions toward Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, and Yaxel Lendeborg while Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) continue rehabbing.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith