Jalen McMillan Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
Jalen McMillan (knee) is listed as doubtful for the Week 1 season opener on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. In addition to McMillan, third-string running back Sean Tucker (hamstring) is doubtful to play. The 24-year-old McMillan had been a limited practice participant this week, but the Bucs apparently did not see enough progress to clear him for the regular-season opener this weekend. He missed extensive time in training camp and all of the preseason, potentially opening the door for impressive rookie wideout Ted Hurst III to take over the WR3 role from McMillan early on this year. With McMillan unlikely to play against Cincy, Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. will have higher fantasy ceilings, and Hurst will get his chance to make his mark early. McMillan, a third-rounder in 2024, found the end zone eight times as a rookie, but he played in only four games a year ago due to a serious neck injury he suffered in the preseason. Staying healthy has been an issue. He is rostered in only 14% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman