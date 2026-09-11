Jauan Jennings Faces a Tougher Path to Targets in 2026
Jauan Jennings could have trouble carving out a substantial role with his new team. Jennings went from being the de facto No. 1 receiver in San Francisco to the No. 3 receiver in Minnesota, and in doing so, he'll also deal with a quarterback downgrade from Brock Purdy to Kyler Murray. Jennings is a great depth signing for the Vikings, who now have extra insurance in case Justin Jefferson or Jordan Addison goes down. However, he faces an uphill climb to achieving fantasy relevance. His path to getting on the fantasy radar would likely require an injury to Jefferson or Addison, and even then, he'd still be the No. 2 receiver in an offense with inconsistent quarterback play. In all likelihood, Jennings is headed for a similar role as Jalen Nailor, who was the Vikings' No. 3 receiver last year and caught 29 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns while ranking as the WR61 in PPR leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller