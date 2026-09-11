Aaron Jones Sr. Could Lose Snaps to Backfield Mate in 2026
Aaron Jones Sr. is expected to split the backfield with Jordan Mason this season. Last season, Jones had 160 touches for 747 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games, while Mason had 173 touches for 809 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. Mason has reportedly had a strong training camp, looks fast and explosive, and has a shot at the starting role in Minnesota. With Kyler Murray under center and a favorable schedule for running backs, both players can produce, but Mason has more workhorse upside. Jones has also missed 11 games over the last three seasons, making him a riskier option. Both will limit each other's fantasy value in a committee, but Mason's strong training camp and career efficiency give him the best chance to eventually take over this backfield.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller