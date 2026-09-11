Christian McCaffrey Has Modest Production In Lopsided Victory
Christian McCaffrey led the team in rushing yards on Thursday night, gaining 68 on 10 carries. The versatile back also led the team in targets with eight, converting them into five receptions for 20 yards through the air. McCaffrey's 55% snap share on Thursday paled in comparison to his heavy usage in 2025. The 49ers involved second-stringer Kaelon Black early and often to spell McCaffrey, and the duo ended the game with the same amount of total touches. San Francisco scored 24 unanswered points following the Rams' second-quarter touchdown, providing the team the right script to be conservative with McCaffrey. Even if the 49ers make good on their talk of finding ways to preserve their star running back, McCaffrey's effectiveness when on the field will keep him in contention as one of the best at his position every week. In Week 2, McCaffrey will face the Miami Dolphins in the 49ers' home opener.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com