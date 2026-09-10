Jake Tonges Questionable to Return in Week 1 with Knee Injury
Jake Tonges (knee) is questionable to return to his team's Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams due to a knee injury, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Tonges did not record a catch or target before exiting the game. The 27-year-old had the most productive season of his career in 2025, recording 34 catches for 293 yards and five touchdowns on 46 targets across 17 games. However, much of Tonges' production came in games where star 49ers tight end George Kittle was sidelined by injury. As long as Kittle remains healthy in 2026, Tonges is unlikely to play a significant role in the San Francisco passing game.
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner