Tyrese Haliburton May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) is expected back for the start of the season, but ESPN's Jamal Collier notes the team may take it slow with him early. Haliburton has had extended recovery time after tearing his right Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, and he recently said he has been "chomping at the bit" to get back on the court. The Pacers open Oct. 21 in New Orleans, and Haliburton told Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star in August that he would be ready if the season started then. The 26-year-old averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 2024-25. Ivica Zubac gives him a new pick-and-roll partner, while Andrew Nembhard, who averaged 16.9 points and 7.7 assists as the lead guard last season, could lose usage once Haliburton is fully unleashed.
Source: Jamal Collier
Source: Jamal Collier