Malik Nabers Is "Ready to Go," But "We'll See Sunday Night"
Malik Nabers (knee) practiced in full Wednesday, another significant step in his return from last season's torn ACL. Head coach John Harbaugh said afterward, "I think he's ready to go," according to Art Stapleton, but stopped short of confirming Nabers will play Sunday night against Dallas. Harbaugh indicated that competitive advantage is part of the reason for keeping the final call open and said the Giants will see how Nabers responds as the week goes on. Nabers played four games last season before the injury, catching 18 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. He has steadily increased his workload over the past few weeks, and Wednesday was his first full practice of game week. The Giants are still leaving the final decision for Sunday.
Source: Art Stapleton
Source: Art Stapleton