Kel'el Ware Could Push for Starter Minutes
Kel'el Ware enters camp with a much cleaner path than he had in Miami, with ESPN's Zach Kram noting that only Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma currently sit ahead of him at center and power forward. The 22-year-old averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 22.1 minutes across 77 games last season while shooting 53.0 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from three, and 74.0 percent at the line. Milwaukee also views this season as a chance to see whether Ware can become a foundational piece. Turner has been mentioned as one of the Bucks' top trade candidates, and any move would open a clearer route to starter-level minutes. Ware already has the rebounding, blocks, and efficiency profile fantasy managers chase; the question is whether Taylor Jenkins gives him enough run to turn that upside into nightly double-double value.
Source: Zach Kram
Source: Zach Kram