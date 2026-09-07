Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Aaron Judge (rib) from the 60-day injured list and designated right-hander Chase Hampton for assignment in a corresponding move. Judge will be ready for the series opener in the Bronx on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, and fantasy managers should expect him to be back in the starting lineup against right-hander Gabriel Hughes. Tuesday's tilt will be Judge's first game back with the Yankees since May 31 after he was placed on the injured list with a stress fracture in a rib on his right side. Judge did not go on a minor-league rehab assignment, but he faced live pitching at Yankee Stadium on Monday and was cleared to return. The 32-year-old eight-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger winner should obviously be rostered in all fantasy leagues and will be a must-start immediately upon his return to his .248/.375/.533 slash line with a .907 OPS, 17 home runs, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored, and five stolen bases. Judge has missed most of 2026, but he now has an opportunity to help fantasy managers bring home a championship.
Source: Yankees PR Department
Source: Yankees PR Department