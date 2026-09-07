Jonathon Long Makes For Stash Play in Deeper Leagues
Jonathon Long is coming off a two-homer game on Friday night and has had a pretty good statistical spell with the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp since he was traded to the Marlins from the Chicago Cubs. In 24 games in Jacksonville, Long has three homers and 16 RBI to go with 23 runs scored and a .259 batting average. Long, who mostly plays first base, is the No. 19 prospect for the Marlins with a 50-grade hit tool and 50-grade power. Long had a nice season in the Cubs farm system prior to the trade with 12 homers and 62 RBI for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs with a .283 batting average. The 24-year-old could see a promotion in Miami late in the season with more likelihood than he had in the Chicago system. Long could be a sneaky stash play down the stretch in deep fantasy leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball