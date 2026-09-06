Carter Jensen a Priority Waiver Wire Target Amid Hot Stretch
Carter Jensen has been swinging a hot bat lately, and he's on the fantasy radar as a very appealing waiver wire target. Over his last six games, Jensen is 9-for-23 with three home runs, six RBI, two walks, and five strikeouts. The bulk of his hits have been of the extra-base variety. In addition to his three homers, he's slugged three doubles and a triple during that six-game window. Over the full season, he has a .755 OPS with 22 homers, a 10.9% walk rate, a 28.1% strikeout rate, and 107 wRC+. Jensen gets the day off Sunday, but he's expected to be back in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks. In doing so, he'll look to extend his on-base streak to 12 games. He is rostered in 49% of leagues and currently ranks as the #8 catcher in RotoBaller's rest-of-season fantasy baseball rankings. Managers looking to strengthen or solidify their catcher position should consider picking up Jensen off the waiver wire if he's available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller