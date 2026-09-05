Sean Burke Gets Start Moved to Tuesday
Sean Burke had his scheduled start against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday moved to Tuesday, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Instead of facing the Twins this weekend, the White Sox have decided they'd rather have Burke pitch against the Pirates on Tuesday. The team has yet to name a starter for Sunday's series finale against the Twins. Since the All-Star break, Burke owns a 2.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and a 52/21 K/BB ratio across nearly 50 innings of work. The White Sox may be trying to limit his workload over the final month of the season.
Source: Scott Merkin
Source: Scott Merkin