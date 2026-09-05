Joe Ryan Could Return Early Next Week
Joe Ryan (glute) will throw a bullpen session on Saturday as he tries to return to the team's starting rotation after missing the last month with a strained left glute, according to MLB.com's Matthew Leach. Manager Derek Shelton declined to speculate on what the next step for Ryan will be, but typically, a pitcher who threw a bullpen on Saturday would start on Monday. The Twins begin a three-game series in Detroit against the division-rival Tigers on Monday, so Ryan could come off the 15-day injured list to start the series opener. All of the Twins' minor-league affiliates are off on Monday. "We want to be able to have a conversation with him," Shelton said. "Want him to go through his bullpen and see where he's at to make sure that we're checking all the boxes before he gets back in a Major League game." If Ryan returns on Monday, the Twins could push Connor Prielipp's next turn in the rotation back one or two days. Ryan threw 42 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A St. Paul earlier this week, so he will likely be on a strict pitch-count limit if he returns on Monday, making him a shaky fantasy option against Detroit. The 30-year-old is still rostered in 95% of Yahoo leagues, though, and can make an impact down the stretch after going 6-8 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 138 strikeouts in his 23 starts in 2026.
Source: MLB.com - Matthew Leach
Source: MLB.com - Matthew Leach