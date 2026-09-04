Reynaldo Lopez to Return to the Rotation Next Week
Reynaldo Lopez (knee) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to rejoin the team's starting rotation at some point next week, according to Jesus Cano of The Athletic. Lopez's first start back off the IL could line up to come next Wednesday against the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, which would not be ideal for fantasy streaming purposes. The 32-year-old veteran has been sidelined with inflammation in his left knee since the end of July, but he is ready to rejoin the big-league roster after throwing 93 pitches in five scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett in a minor-league rehab start on Thursday. The Dominican hurler will be making just his 12th start this year for the Braves next week and will be returning to a 4-3 record, 3.64 ERA (4.32 FIP), and 1.34 WHIP with 66 strikeouts and 29 walks in 71 2/3 innings over his 24 appearances. Since rejoining Atlanta's rotation on June 26, Lopez posted a 3.86 ERA (3.88 FIP) with 28 hits allowed (four homers), eight walks, and 27 strikeouts in 28 innings across six starts. Lopez will be a matchup-based streamer to close things out in 2026 if he stays in the Braves' rotation through the end of September.
Source: The Athletic - Jesus Cano
Source: The Athletic - Jesus Cano