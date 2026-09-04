Ceddanne Rafaela Still Out on Friday
Ceddanne Rafaela (quadriceps) remains out of the starting lineup for the contest on Friday against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, per MLB.com. Eli White will make another start in center field for the BoSox and will bat ninth against Orioles right-hander Shane Baz. It will be the second straight game that Rafaela will sit out after he was pulled from Wednesday's tilt against the Seattle Mariners early with tightness in his quad muscle. Rafaela is being considered day-to-day for now, and he could return for Game 3 of a four-game series in Baltimore on Saturday. Fantasy managers will want to check back then. The 25-year-old from Curaçao is on the verge of his first 20-20 campaign in the big leagues this year, as he is currently slashing .282/.317/.443 with a .760 OPS, 16 home runs, 70 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 67 runs scored in his 135 games and 569 plate appearances. Rafaela has been pretty consistent each month of the season and is a must-start in all fantasy formats when active for his contributions across the board in all categories.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com