Xavier Edwards Still Has Some Inflammation in his Thumb
Xavier Edwards (thumb) has done rotational work in the cages and can throw without playing catch, according to manager Clayton McCullough. However, he still has some inflammation in his left thumb when trying to fully squeeze his hand. Edwards departed the Aug. 30 game early after his glove caught the sliding Jorbit Vivas of the Washington Nationals, and he was diagnosed with a sprained thumb and placed on the 10-day injured list the following day. Barring a setback, Edwards is expected to come off the IL in mid-September to try to help the Fish make a push for the final wild-card spot in the National League. It is good news that the 27-year-old speedster should return before the end of the regular season, but he is running out of time to help fantasy managers. In 500 at-bats this year, Edwards has provided a .282/.361/.376 slash line with a .737 OPS, six home runs, 51 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 59 runs scored. Edwards does not have much pop at all, but he is an excellent source of average and can also run. He is still rostered in 86% of Yahoo leagues while on the shelf.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com