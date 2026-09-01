James Wood Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
James Wood (oblique) will "be back in the Nationals lineup (on Wednesday) if he feels good in the AM," per Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. Wood has been sidelined by an oblique injury since early August. However, the 23-year-old has now made a couple of rehab appearances with Double-A Harrisburg and appears to be ready to return to the big leagues. Across 535 plate appearances before the injury, Wood slashed .265/.393/.535 with 30 home runs, 73 RBI, 100 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases. Wood owns an elevated 28.6% strikeout rate, but he's walked in 16.8% of his plate appearances and owns elite barrel (20.8%) and hard-hit (57.6%) rates. Once activated, Wood profiles as a must-start fantasy outfielder.
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum