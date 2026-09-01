Athletics Promoting Jamie Arnold to Triple-A
Jamie Arnold is being promoted from Double-A Midland to Triple-A Las Vegas, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. A 22-year-old left-hander who was the 11th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Arnold is considered one of the top prospects in the A's system. Across 113 1/3 innings (23 starts) at Double-A this season, he's recorded a 6-5 record with a 3.57 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, and 125 strikeouts. Arnold is known for having an excellent slider and has struck out 25.1% of the batters he's faced so far this season. The Athletics could potentially bring Arnold up for a start or two at the end of the year if he pitches well at Triple-A, but more likely he will be in the mix for a spot in the team's big-league rotation entering 2027.
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos