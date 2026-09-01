Pete Fairbanks Throws Off a Mound on Tuesday
Pete Fairbanks (hand) got in some mound work on Tuesday, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Fairbanks is no lock to return to the Marlins' bullpen to close out the 2026 regular season, as the team is clinging to playoff hopes while back four games of the final National League wild-card spot entering play on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Fairbanks was placed on the 15-day injured list with a recurring nerve issue in his right throwing hand, and he required injections to help him move past the issue. The former ninth-rounder by the Texas Rangers in 2015 from the University of Missouri has been a headache to roster this year for saves, closing out 18 games but also sporting a bloated 6.02 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP with 57 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. As long as Fairbanks remains out, the Marlins figure to continue rolling with a closer committee that will primarily involve Calvin Faucher and Michael Petersen. Fairbanks is not a must-roster reliever in the final month of the regular season.
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola