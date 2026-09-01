Nationals Promote Yohandy Morales After Strong Showing at Triple-A
Yohandy Morales from Triple-A Rochester with rosters expanding on Tuesday, Sept. 1, sources told Francys Romero. The 24-year-old former second-round pick in 2023 from the University of Miami gets his first call to the big leagues after hitting .286/.363/.519 with an .881 OPS, 25 home runs, 76 RBI, 82 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 104 games across 455 plate appearances for Rochester this year. Morales is not listed among the team's top-30 prospects at MLB Pipeline, but his strong season could not be ignored with rosters expanding for the final month of the season in September. He has experience at first and third base, and the Nats could also use him as a designated hitter, giving him multiple avenues to playing time to close out the season. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues may want to give Morales a look off the waiver wire for power to see if he can continue his strong 2026 season at the major-league level.
Source: Francys Romero
Source: Francys Romero