Pete Alonso in Baltimore's Lineup on Monday
Pete Alonso (head) is starting at first base and is batting second for Monday's series opener on the road at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies and right-hander Tanner Gordon, per MLB.com. Alonso had an injury scare in Sunday's series finale against the Athletics when he was hit on the bill of his helmet by a pitch and forced to leave early. The right-handed slugger was just fine, though, and he is right back in action to begin the new week in the thin air in Denver. Fantasy managers will want to make sure to keep the 31-year-old five-time All-Star in their starting lineups in a hitter-friendly environment. In his first season with the O's, Alonso is slashing .270/.360/.503 with an .863 OPS, 32 home runs, 91 RBI, 84 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 515 at-bats. He continues to be an elite source of power and run production and is looking to finish August on a high note after hitting .343 (35-for-102) with nine homers, three doubles, 22 RBI, and 16 runs scored in the first 27 games during the month.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com