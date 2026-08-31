Elly De La Cruz Serving as the DH on Monday
Elly De La Cruz (quadriceps) is serving as the designated hitter and is batting second for the Reds in Monday's series opener against the visiting San Diego Padres and right-hander Michael King at Great American Ball Park, according to MLB.com. Matt McLain will start at shortstop and bat seventh. Fantasy managers had a scare in Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field against the division-rival Chicago Cubs when De La Cruz was pulled early with tightness in his left quad, but he will be back a day later as the DH. Even if the 24-year-old Dominican switch-hitter is not as aggressive on the base paths on Monday, he needs to be in all starting fantasy lineups in traditional leagues. The two-time All-Star is a five-category contributor and is currently slashing .271/.350/.479 with an .828 OPS, 21 homers, 60 RBI, 24 stolen bases, and 81 runs scored across 468 at-bats this year. De La Cruz will be looking to finish off August on a strong note. He has gone hitless in just five career at-bats against King.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com