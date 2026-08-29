Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Nikola Jokic posted six points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 23 minutes of Serbia's 102-73 win over Iceland on Friday in Group J of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers. The three-time MVP had reached 20 points in both of his previous 2027 qualifying appearances, so the quiet scoring night looks more like a blowout side effect than a concern. Serbia improved to 5-2 in Group J and closes the window Monday in Italy. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists over 65 games last season, and the modest 23-minute workload is the encouraging piece here for managers tracking his summer mileage ahead of a Denver season that folds DeMar DeRozan into the offense.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith