Dalen Terry Lands Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Dalen Terry has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports. Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle adds that it is an Exhibit 10 contract, putting Terry in training camp without a guaranteed roster spot. The No. 18 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was waived by Philadelphia on July 26 and is not eligible for a two-way deal, making Santa Cruz the likeliest fallback if he does not force a roster move. Terry averaged 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across 48 games between Chicago and Philadelphia last season while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three. With Golden State's 15-man roster already set after adding Brandon Williams and Georges Niang, Terry is off fantasy radars barring a surprise preseason jump.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto